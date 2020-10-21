Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

A total of 11 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

Guangdong and Sichuan each reported three new cases, Shanghai and Henan each reported two, and Fujian reported one.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, the commission said.

A total of 22 COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were newly discharged from hospitals following recovery.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,153 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 2,918 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 235 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 85,715 by Tuesday, including 247 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom are in severe conditions.

A total of 80,834 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus on the mainland, the commission added.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday, and 8,557 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday saw 15 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 403 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, with all but one arriving from outside the mainland.

By the end of Tuesday, 5,261 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 543 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 4,996 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 495 in Taiwan.