Hospitals lack beds, ventilators for COVID-19 patients as cases surge in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Kathmandu-based hospitals have been facing shortages of medical facilities and workers, as confirmed COVID-19 cases are surging in Nepal.

Kathmandu-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital which was converted as the first COVID-19 hospital in Nepal, has 50 beds including 20 intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

The hospital has accommodated 54 COVID-19 patients with most hospitals of Kathmandu are running out of beds amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in the Kathmandu Valley.

"As our beds usually remain occupied fully, we have been able to entertain request for 20-30 inquiries for admission of coronavirus patients every day," Sagar Kumar Rajbhandari, director of the hospital, told Xinhua on Tuesday.

Lately, Kathmandu Valley has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus in Nepal and more than half of the cases are reported in the valley alone every day. Of the total 3,093 cases reported nationwide on Tuesday, 1,702 were reported in Kathmandu Valley, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. Of the total 139,129 cases reported till Tuesday nationwide, a total of 59,474 cases have been reported in the valley, the ministry said.

"Due to the growing number of serious COVID-19 cases, it has increasingly been difficult to manage ICU beds and ventilators for the coronavirus patients in Kathmandu's hospitals," Sameer Adhikari, spokesperson at the health ministry, has told Xinhua. "Managing these health facilities has been difficult in urban centers outside the Kathmandu Valley too where there are thick settlements."

According to the ministry, 273 patients are in ICU beds and 78 are getting treatment with the support of ventilators nationwide as of Tuesday.

Kathmandu-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital is also struggling to accommodate the growing number of coronavirus patients, with 132 beds for the coronavirus patients including 15 ICU beds.

"Almost all beds remain fully occupied every day," said Santa Kumar Das, chief of COVID-19 Management Committee at the hospital. "We have not been able to entertain the around 10 requests from the health ministry to take referred COVID-19 patients as 16-17 people are identified infected with coronavirus in our emergency ward every day."

The health ministry has set up a unit to coordinate among the hospitals to ensure that COVID-19 patients get beds.

According to Das, not only the government-run hospitals, but also the private sector-run hospitals are also running out of ICU beds and ventilators.

Along with the growing cases, health workers are being increasingly infected. At the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, around 350 health workers including doctors, nurses and helpers have been infected.

"There are around 35 active cases among health workers in our hospital," said Das, adding that this has increased challenges to add more hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

Rajbhandari also said that managing human resources for the growing number of COVID-19 cases has been increasingly difficult, "Our Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital requires additional 4-5 special care specialists and 5-7 staff nurses."