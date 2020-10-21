Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

A total of 11 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

Of them, three each were reported in Guangdong and Sichuan, two each in Shanghai and Henan, and one in Fujian.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday, the commission said.

A total of 22 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,153 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,918 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 235 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,715 as of Tuesday, including 247 patients still under treatment, three of whom were in severe conditions.

Altogether 80,834 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission added.

There were currently five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 8,557 close contacts remained under medical observation.