Film on China's fight against poverty scores 370 mln USD

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- "My People, My Homeland," a five-part film depicting China's achievements in the fight against poverty, saw its total Chinese box office revenue surpass 2.5 billion yuan (about 374 million U.S. dollars) early on Wednesday.

The star-studded comedy was released on Oct. 1, the beginning of an eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

It took the film just 19 days and 16 hours to score this impressive revenue, according to data compiled by film data platforms Maoyan and Beacon.

Widely referred to as a follow-up to the 2019 patriotic blockbuster "My People, My Country," the 2020 National Day holiday hit adopts a similar collective creation storytelling technique, with one film containing multiple stories from different directors.

Its general executive producer was Zhang Yimou, one of China's best-known filmmakers. Ning Hao was its general director.

China's total box office revenue during the Oct. 1-8 holiday was 3.95 billion yuan, with "My People, My Homeland" contributing nearly half of that figure.

On Wednesday, the film ranked 14th on the box office chart covering all films ever screened on the Chinese mainland. "My People, My Country" ranked eighth, having raked in nearly 3.17 billion yuan.