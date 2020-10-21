UK records highest daily COVID death toll in over four months

LONDON, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 241 to 43,967, the highest daily death toll since June, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The latest death toll brought the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 to 43,967, the official figures revealed.

Meanwhile, another 21,331 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 762,542, the data showed.

"The trend in deaths is rising sharply," Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, told Sky News. "Tragically we know that older people and those with underlying health conditions tend to suffer more if they become unwell."

"We all have a responsibility to follow the restrictions to help stop the virus spreading to those who are at greater risk," Doyle said.

Coronavirus-related weekly deaths have risen to their highest level in England and Wales since the beginning of July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A total of 438 deaths were registered in the week ending Oct. 9 with COVID-19 mentioned on the death certificate, up from 321 deaths in the week to Oct. 2, according to the ONS.

To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.