We are Together--Award-Winning Video Presentation of the International Youth Telling Stories in Combating COVID-19

Award-Winning Video Presentation of the International Youth Telling Stories in Combating COVID-19 is online today. The program is hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and co-organized by School of Humanities, Communication University of China（Chinese Language International Education Center. Lin Songtian, president of the CPAFFC, took part in shooting of the publicity video.

Lin said, spiritual power matters a lot in the battle against the pandemic. Each civilization or each country has its strong spiritual power. The youth, as the most innocent and pure group, made short videos featuring anti-pandemic stories around them to express their aspirations for the beautiful world in their heart against the backdrop of COVID-19. We collected and presented these video clips from different countries and regions around the world so as to pass on spiritual support through people-to-people cultural exchanges and cheer people up to better cope with COVID-19.

Lin pointed that, virus respects no borders and the pandemic knows no races. Mankind is a community with a shared future. What we need is mutual care for each other’ s trauma and confidence to light up hope for a better life. Only unity and cooperation can get us through COVID-19.

Publicity Video

The collection and selection of the candidate video clips lasts for over half a year. Out of more than 340 short videos from 26 countries and regions, 22 were awarded prizes after professional judging and selecting, including first prize, second prize, third prize and honorable mention.