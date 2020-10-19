China’s largest COVID-19 vaccine R&D enterprise sees rapid progress in phase III clinical trial

China National Biotech Group (CNBG), the vaccine and bioscience unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), is China’s largest and the world’s fifth largest human vaccine R&D and manufacturing enterprise, with an annual output of over 700 million vaccine doses.

Sinopharm CNBG is the first in the world to develop a COVID-19 inactivated vaccine, as well as the first to launch international phase III clinical trials for inactivated COVID-19 vaccines. To date, two inactivated COVID-19 vaccines developed and produced by Sinopharm are undergoing phase III clinical trials in multiple countries, including the UAE, Bahrain and Peru.

The company has built large-scale production facilities for inactivated COVID-19 vaccines in Beijing and Wuhan, with a combined capacity of 300 million vaccine doses per year.