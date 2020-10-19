Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 19, 2020
China’s largest COVID-19 vaccine R&D enterprise sees rapid progress in phase III clinical trial

(People's Daily Online)    16:10, October 19, 2020
Photo shows the exhibition center of China National Biotech Group (CNBG) in Beijing. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

China National Biotech Group (CNBG), the vaccine and bioscience unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), is China’s largest and the world’s fifth largest human vaccine R&D and manufacturing enterprise, with an annual output of over 700 million vaccine doses.

Sinopharm CNBG is the first in the world to develop a COVID-19 inactivated vaccine, as well as the first to launch international phase III clinical trials for inactivated COVID-19 vaccines. To date, two inactivated COVID-19 vaccines developed and produced by Sinopharm are undergoing phase III clinical trials in multiple countries, including the UAE, Bahrain and Peru.

The company has built large-scale production facilities for inactivated COVID-19 vaccines in Beijing and Wuhan, with a combined capacity of 300 million vaccine doses per year. 


