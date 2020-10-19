Confirmed COVID-19 cases keep surging in Asia-Pacific as India records 61,871 new infections

HONG KONG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Asia-Pacific countries kept on high alert on Sunday as India recorded 61,871 new cases, bringing the total to 7,494,551.

As many as 1,033 deaths since Saturday morning took the death toll to 114,031.

Still there are 783,311 active cases in the country, while 6,597,209 people have been successfully cured and discharged.

The confirmed cases in Indonesia rose by 4,105 within one day to 361,867, with the death toll adding by 80 to 12,511, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 3,732 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 285,324.

In the Philippines, the number of confirmed cases surged to 356,618 after the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,379 new cases.

The DOH said that the number of recoveries also surged to 310,158 after 14,941 more patients recovered. Meanwhile, 50 more patients died from the viral disease, bringing the death toll to 6,652.

The DOH said over 4.1 million people in the Philippines have been tested so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million.

Bangladesh reported 1,274 new cases and 14 new deaths, making the tally at 388,569 and death toll at 5,660, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 11,866 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 303,972 including 1,674 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

Malaysia recorded daily high of new infections for a second consecutive day with 871 reported Sunday, bringing the national total to 20,498, the health ministry said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that five of the new cases are imported and 866 are local transmissions, the majority of which were from the eastern state of Sabah, with 702 of the new cases reported.

Seven more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 187.

Thailand detected three more local cases, all are family members of two Myanmar nationals in Thai soil, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 this past week, said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Thailand's total cases as of Sunday, stand at 3,686. No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 59

New Zealand reported three new cases including one new community case, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield provided the update in a press conference.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand now reached 1,530, which was the number the country reported to the World Health Organization.

The total number of active cases was currently 42.