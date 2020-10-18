Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

A total of 13 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Shanghai, four in Guangdong, two in Shaanxi and one each in Tianjin and Sichuan.

On Saturday, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 3,110 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,871 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 239 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,672, including 252 patients, five of whom were in severe condition, still being treated.

Altogether 80,786 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 8,265 close contacts were still under medical observation after 343 were discharged Saturday, according to the commission.

Also on Saturday, 34 new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 389 asymptomatic cases, including 388 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Saturday, 5,237 confirmed cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in Macao SAR, and 535 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 4,963 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 491 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.