France reports another 29,837 new COVID-19 cases

Policemen check a resident after the curfews in Lille, northern France, Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Xinhua)

The cumulative COVID-19 cases in France totaled 897,034, with 33,477 fatalities.

PARIS, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in France rose by 29,837 on Sunday, lower than Saturday's record figure of 32,427, according to the Public Health Agency.

The cumulative number of people who have caught the respiratory illness now stood at 897,034, while fatalities rose by 85 in one day to 33,477.

COVID-19 infections have surged sharply in France in recent weeks, particularly among young people, prompting the government to introduce a curfew in nine big cities, including Paris, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

An empty square is seen after the curfews in Lille, northern France, Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Xinhua)

Starting from Friday midnight, the new restrictive rule would remain in force at least for four weeks.

According to the World Health Organization, a total of 42 COVID-19 candidate vaccines were in clinical evaluation worldwide as of Oct. 15, which include several from China, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United States, Belgium and Germany that enter Phase 3 trial. Another 156 candidate vaccines were in preclinical evaluation.

A waiter prepares to close the restaurant before the curfews in Lille, northern France, Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Xinhua)