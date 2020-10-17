Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1.1 mln: Johns Hopkins University

Health workers hug each other to celebrate the closure of a temporary hospital at the National Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 15, 2020. The temporary hospital is closed on Thursday. Since its establishment on May. 22, the hospital has received more than 1,800 COVID-19 patients. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 1.1 million on Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll rose to 1,100,364, while there were more than 39 million cases worldwide as of 12:24 p.m. (1624 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

People tour the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 12, 2020. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with 7,997,969 cases and 217,987 deaths. Brazil recorded 152,460 deaths, second only to the U.S. death toll. India has the world's third largest death toll of 112,161 and the second largest caseload of more than 7.3 million.

Countries with over 33,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, Spain, Peru and France.

The global COVID-19 death toll reached the grim milestone of 1 million on Sept. 28.