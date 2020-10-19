Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 19, 2020
16 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua)    09:35, October 19, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Monday that 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Sunday.

There were 249 patients still being treated, including four in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,802 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Sunday, the commission added.

As of Sunday, a total of 85,685 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

