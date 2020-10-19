16 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Monday that 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Sunday.

There were 249 patients still being treated, including four in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,802 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Sunday, the commission added.

As of Sunday, a total of 85,685 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.