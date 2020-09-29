China always a practitioner of multilateralism

What kind of United Nations (UN) is needed for the world? How should the organization play its role in the post-COVID-19 era?

On Sept. 21, Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the above questions at the High-level Meeting to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the UN, and shared his thoughts with attendees at the meeting held via video link.

In his speech, Xi looked back on the extraordinary journey the organization has traveled, proposed giving full play to the role of the UN and expressed support for the cause of the organization and multilateralism.

It is generally believed that Xi's speech pointed the direction for practicing multilateralism and building a community with a shared future for mankind, and injected confidence into the international community on rallying behind the banner of the UN to pursue greater unity and progress.

Through the first half of the last century, mankind had suffered the scourge of two devastating wars that brought untold sufferings to the world. It was against such a backdrop that the UN came into being.

With peace as its mission, development as its goal and equity as its founding principle, the UN has opened a new chapter for peace and development for the world.

The 75 years since the founding of the UN has seen dramatic progress in human society, profound changes in the international situation and rapid development of multilateralism.

It should be noted that international affairs ought to be addressed through consultation among all countries and that countries are all in the same boat in the face of international challenges.

Protectionism, unilateralism and bullying practices are on the rise, undermining the international order and hindering global cooperation. Global threats and global challenges require strong, global responses, which makes it necessary to defend multilateralism and enhance the role of the UN.

Based on an in-depth analysis of the current international situation and a keen insight into the original aspiration and mission of the UN, Xi proposed that the UN stand firm for justice, uphold the rule of law, promote cooperation and focus on real action.

"No country has the right to dominate global affairs, control the destiny of others, or keep advantages in development all to itself. Even less should one be allowed to do whatever it likes and be the hegemon, bully or boss of the world," Xi pointed out.

"Relations among countries and coordination of their interests must only be based on rules and institutions; they must not be lorded over by those who wave a strong fist at others," he continued, who suggested replacing conflict with dialogue, coercion with consultation and zero-sum with win-win.

"To put into practice the principle of multilateralism, we must act, not just talk. There must be a cure, not just a therapy," Xi noted.

Xi's remarks have outlined the plan for promoting world peace and development and building a big global family of harmony and cooperation.

It is agreed by the international community that China's proposals meet the urgent needs of the world to cope with existing challenges and are helpful in building a consensus among all countries and inspiring global actions.

China is committed to a just world order and seeking a more equitable distribution of opportunities, according to Sergey Lukonin, a scholar with the Institute of World Economy and International Relations under the Russian Academy of Sciences.

He pointed out that China has actively advocated the concept of multilateralism, an action that has won widespread support.

China was the first to sign on the Charter of the UN. It is a founding member of the UN and the only developing country that takes a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

The country is a member to nearly all universal inter-governmental organizations and a signatory to over 500 international conventions.

It has not only dispatched more than 40,000 peacekeepers to over 30 missions, but actively promoted international cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and announced a series of important measures to build a community of common health for mankind.

China has faithfully fulfilled its international obligations, honored its international commitments, and embraced the lofty ideals of the UN.

In recent years, China's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, Belt and Road Initiative, and approach of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits have been repeatedly incorporated in UN documents.

China has been a key participant in the work of the organization and has played a central role as a pillar of international cooperation and multilateralism, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Standing at a new historical starting point, the UN bears the aspiration of over 7 billion people in the world for a happy life.

The high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN passed a declaration, which once again stressed the importance of multilateralism and international cooperation.

Over 87 percent of respondents believe global cooperation is vital to dealing with today’s challenges, according to a global survey released by the UN on September 21. Over one million people from all countries and all walks of life took part in the survey.

Countries share intertwined interests and their future is closely linked together.

China will continue to be a true follower of multilateralism. It will stay actively engaged in reforming and developing the global governance system. It will firmly uphold the UN-centered international system, firmly uphold the international order underpinned by international law, and firmly defend the UN’s central role in international affairs.

It shows China's responsibility to build a community of a shared future for mankind, a commitment especially needed by the world nowadays as well as an indispensable force for the new journey of the UN.