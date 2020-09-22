Only multilateralism can combat COVID-19 pandemic, says Colombian president

BOGOTA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Colombian President Ivan Duque said Monday that only multilateralism can effectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A global problem requires global solutions, so only through multilateralism, international cooperation and global governance, can we mitigate the serious consequences of this pandemic and thus build a better planet," Duque told a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN).

"Amid these difficult times, we send a message of solidarity to all nations that continue to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with so much effort ... Today more than ever, we are all united in the face of the unprecedented challenge before us," he added.

"Being a member of the UN is a reflection of our multilateral vocation," said Duque.

Colombia is among the founding members of the UN and the late politician Indalecio Lievano of Colombia served as president of the UN General Assembly in 1978.