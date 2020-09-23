Multilateralism crucial to addressing complex global challenges: Cambodian PM

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has told the high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations that multilateralism is crucial to addressing complex global challenges and called on world leaders to pay serious attention to it.

In a video-recorded statement released on Wednesday, Hun Sen said after the devastation of World War II, world leaders stated in the preamble of the UN Charter that the use of "international mechanism for the promotion of economic and social advancement of all peoples" was an essential means of securing peace, upholding human rights and ensuring social progress.

"While the vision of the Charter is still relevant, our international mechanism and the commitment to it are imperiled and in need of serious attention," the Cambodian prime minister said.

"In fact, the mechanism of multilateralism has come under severe assault, especially due to the nationalism and protectionism undertakings of some global superpowers," he added.

Instead of receiving support, he said developing nations often become the target of punishment for their imperfection of nation-building process that does not meet the standards of developed countries, while their limited capacity to protect fundamental human rights, such as rights to peace, rights to life, food, shelter, and jobs, has been always insufficient.

"This is a significant factor that has contributed to severely destroying national restoration and development efforts of the poor countries due to the politicization of human rights in accordance with geopolitical agenda of some developed countries," he said.

Looking into the future, he said the global community requires a strong United Nations that is fully equipped to deal with the realities and address the challenges of the 21st century.

"Cambodia recognizes the central role of multilateralism in addressing complex global challenges we face today," Hun Sen said. "Our challenges are interconnected and can only be addressed through reinvigorated multilateralism."

"It is through respect for the United Nations Charter, transparency, unity, cooperation and collective action that the global community can attain the future we want and the United Nations we need," he added.