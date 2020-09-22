Russian FM sees no alternative to multilateralism amid growing discord in int'l community

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that there is no alternative to multilateralism, calling on governments to reaffirm their commitment to the UN Charter and find collective solutions to global problems.

Reacting to global challenges is becoming more and more complex year by year, particularly in conditions where we see increasing discord in the international community, Lavrov said in a video message at a high-level meeting to commemorate the UN's 75th anniversary.

The Russian foreign minister made the remarks on behalf of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance that groups six former Soviet republics of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Elaborating on the growing discord, Lavrov noted that some countries are reluctant to consider the legal interests of other states, attempt to meddle in the domestic affairs of other states, and apply unilateral sanctions violating the prerogative of the UN Security Council.

The world requires more multilateral assistance and cooperation, Lavrov said, noting that the aims that were laid down 75 years ago when the UN was founded are more timely than ever.

Stressing that there is no alternative to multilateralism, the foreign minister urged governments to restate their commitment to the UN Charter and the norms of international law, and make efforts to find collective solutions to global problems with the UN playing the central coordinating role.

Lavrov said the world needs once again, as in 1945, to set aside discord and to come together to resolve common problems with an emphasis on equal dialogue and mutual respect of interests, and that the UN is the forum that creates all the necessary conditions for this.

Monday's high-level meeting was opened by the new president of the 193-member General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey, followed by remarks from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UN officials and representatives.

The meeting also heard statements from the host country, member states, observer states and the European Union. The theme of the meeting is "The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism."