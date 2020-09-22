Fijian PM stresses importance of multilateralism to guide world development

SUVA, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed here on Tuesday the importance of multilateralism to guide the development of the world in the years to come.

"Every nation, large and small, stands a better chance at our best future by acting in solidarity. Guided by the UN, we are building a world of peace. But a world of net-zero emissions, sustainably-managed oceans, gender equity, digital inclusivity, and equitable development is no less critical. We have the means to make that world reality. We must meet year 75 of the UN with the political fortitude to see it built. Multilateralism must deliver once again," he said while giving his remarks during the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations on Tuesday.

He said that if leaders give voice and vigor to that purpose, then their people and their children will all see the greatest gain.

The prime minister also recalled the optimism of Fiji's joining of the United Nations, saying that "I recall the optimism of that moment; that sense among our people that Fiji had something good to give the world and something much larger to gain from a multilateral pursuit of peace."

Fiji was the first country to ratify the Paris Agreement as well as the first small island state to lead the climate negotiations as Fiji held the President of the 23rd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP23), he said, adding that they are now among the nations committed to net-zero emissions by 2050.

According to the prime minister, five years post-Paris, global temperature rise is still projected to rocket past the two, three, or even four-degree mark, their ocean ecosystems are acidifying, and a sixth mass extinction event is already underway.

As for the challenges brought by COVID-19, Bainimarama said that it led to months into economically-devastating lockdowns and border closures, and a COVID-19 vaccine is still only guaranteed for those who can afford it.