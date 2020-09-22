Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pakistan remains ardent believer in multilateralism, indispensability of UN: FM

(Xinhua)    15:07, September 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan has been and remains an ardent believer in multilateralism and the indispensability of the United Nations (UN).

Qureshi was speaking on the occasion of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the UN via video link from the capital city Islamabad.

"It (UN) has helped prevent the kind of destruction visited upon humanity twice within a generation. It has advanced arms control, facilitated decolonization, assisted in tackling climate change and addressing threats to the environment, aided in establishing a freer, more equal and rules-based world," the Pakistani foreign minister said in a written speech.

The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan released a transcript of Qureshi's speech to media.

"We are active participants in reform processes ...," he said, adding that both Pakistan and the Pakistani nationals have contributed to advancing the UN's goals and objectives, in the best and most honorable tradition of service to humanity.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York