Pakistan remains ardent believer in multilateralism, indispensability of UN: FM

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan has been and remains an ardent believer in multilateralism and the indispensability of the United Nations (UN).

Qureshi was speaking on the occasion of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the UN via video link from the capital city Islamabad.

"It (UN) has helped prevent the kind of destruction visited upon humanity twice within a generation. It has advanced arms control, facilitated decolonization, assisted in tackling climate change and addressing threats to the environment, aided in establishing a freer, more equal and rules-based world," the Pakistani foreign minister said in a written speech.

The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan released a transcript of Qureshi's speech to media.

"We are active participants in reform processes ...," he said, adding that both Pakistan and the Pakistani nationals have contributed to advancing the UN's goals and objectives, in the best and most honorable tradition of service to humanity.