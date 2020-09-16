Cooperation, solidarity remain right way for world

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sept. 8 delivered an important speech at a meeting to commend role models in China’s fight against COVID-19, saying China’s battle against the epidemic fully demonstrated the spirit, power and responsibility of the country.

He fully affirmed the major strategic achievements of China’s fight against COVID-19, comprehensively reviewed the remarkable experience of the battle, summarized the great anti-epidemic spirit, and pounded on the important enlightenment of the fight against COVID-19.

The major achievements made by China is inspiring for the world, injecting strong confidence to global anti-pandemic cooperation and global governance. China’s spirit of combating the COVID-19 epidemic features putting people’s lives first, nationwide solidarity, sacrifice, respecting science, and a sense of mission for humanity.

China has become the first major economy to return to growth since the COVID-19 pandemic, and has taken the lead in the world in both epidemic control and economic recovery, which showcased the strong repair capability and vitality of the country.

Medical journal The Lancet published an editorial, saying China’s vigorous public health measures toward this new coronavirus were probably the most “ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history”.

Multiple high-ranking officials with the World Health Organization lauded China on Sept. 7. Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program said their deepest congratulations go to the front-line health workers in China and the population who worked together tirelessly to bring the disease to this very low level. Dr. Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the WHO director-general called on the world to learn from China’s experiences and make full preparation against the sustained threat of the pandemic.

China, working together with countries to tide over the current difficulties, has contributed wisdom and power to the global fight against the epidemic. It had launched the most intensive and wide-ranging emergency humanitarian assistance actions since the founding of New China, injecting constant energy to global COVID-19 control, which fully showcased the major country’s image of China, a country that places high importance on credibility, friendship, justice and morality, as well as explained the major country responsibility to promote common development and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

From sharing information of epidemic prevention, control and treatment to conducting vaccine development, from dispatching medical teams to offering anti-pandemic materials, from supporting international organizations to play their due roles to building a community of common health for mankind, and from improving global health governance to maintaining global industrial chain open, stable and secured, China has saved millions of lives in the world with concrete actions, and demonstrated its sincere hope to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

China’s great fight against the COVID-19 epidemic once again proved that the extensive appeal of building a community with a shared future for humanity is the right way for the mankind to overcome common challenges and build a more prosperous and better world. China’s firm determination to build a community with a shared future for mankind has been recognized and responded by more and more countries.

The COVID-19 epidemic is still rampant around the world, placing countries in arduous missions to defeat the virus, stabilize economy and safeguard livelihood. By keeping advancing international cooperation on epidemic control, China is making contribution with concrete actions to building a community of common health for mankind.

A special area for public health and epidemic prevention was set up in the comprehensive exhibition area of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). The inactivated COVID-19 vaccine and quick testing kits developed by Chinese enterprises, as well as other anti-epidemic medicines exhibited by traditional Chinese medicine enterprises attracted huge numbers of visitors.

During a public health forum held on the CIFTIS, the Beijing Initiative was adopted. The initiative calls on all parties concerned to fight against global disease threats by sharing experience and practices in epidemic prevention and control, on the principles of openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and respect, mutual benefits for win-win situations, and equality and transparency. Besides, it also stresses the importance to enhance global health cooperation and promote global public health security.

In a special way, the COVID-19 epidemic warned the world that humans are from a community with a shared future, and no single country can survive alone in major crises.

COVID-19 can’t stop the firm steps of the Chinese nation to achieve the great rejuvenation, or the trend of times of the world to advance civilization progress. As long as the world upholds the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, sticks to the path of multilateralism and solidarity, the people from the world will be able to jointly cope with any global issue and build a better world.