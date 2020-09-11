Global COVID-19 cases top 28 million: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 28 million on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 28,047,828 cases have been reported with 907,377 deaths worldwide as of 8:28 p.m. local time (0028 GMT Friday), the CSSE data showed.

The United States has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 6,396,047 cases and 191,731 fatalities, followed by India with 4,465,863 cases and Brazil with 4,238,446 cases, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 600,000 cases also include Russia, Peru, Colombia, Mexico and South Africa while those with over 40,000 deaths include Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain, according to the center.