Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Aussie PM reveals plan for gas-led recovery from COVID-19 recession

(Xinhua)    15:34, September 15, 2020

CANBERRA, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has identified gas as one of the pillars of energy plan for the nation's economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

In a major pre-budget speech on Tuesday, Morrison announced that his government would support a new gas-fired power plant in New South Wales (NSW).

The new plant will replace the lost power generation caused by the 2023 closure of the Liddell coal-fired power station if the private sector fails to "step up" and release a plan by April 2021.

Morrison also committed to establishing a gas distribution hub. Modelled on the Henry Hub in the United States, the Australia Gas Hub will be fed by gas from up to five basins and will transparently set the reference gas price for the Australian market.

Morrison said that delivering gas at competitive prices would provide a boost for Australia's manufacturing sector in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Cheaper, more abundant gas is the second pillar of our energy plan for COVID recovery. We've got to get the gas," he said in the speech.

"As I said at the Press Club earlier this year, there is no credible energy transition plan for an economy like Australia that does not involve the greater use of gas."

The government has previously identified gas as a key energy source as Australia transitions to renewable sources.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York