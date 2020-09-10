Solidarity key to China's fight against COVID-19: Salvadoran MP

SAN SALVADOR, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Solidarity has been a decisive factor in China's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, said President of the Salvadoran Association of Friendship with China Manuel Flores.

China has managed to control the virus with its high level of organization and the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the parliamentarian said in an interview with Xinhua.

"One of the things that surprised us was the quick way in which the government and the party responded to the people's demand for health," said Flores, adding that the CPC has shown coherence, discipline, organization, and loyalty since its founding.

Flores praised China's efforts to isolate the city of Wuhan and thereafter extend controls to other parts of the country to contain the disease, as well as its effective mobilization of health care personnel.

"China showed that with discipline, with organization, and with the scientific advances it has, it was able to contain COVID-19, and it has been an example for the world," he said.

Flores also appreciated the humanitarian aid China offered to other countries, saying it is of great help to the fight against the coronavirus worldwide.

He also mentioned that China has maintained production and trade during the pandemic while keeping sanitary measures in place, contributing to the stability of the world economy.

For this reason, he said, El Salvador and the rest of Latin America should further strengthen their ties with China in the future and follow China's example.

"(We should) coordinate, look for communication channels, look for effective links, find a way to incorporate China into our regional agenda once and for all," Flores added.