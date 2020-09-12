Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 12, 2020
China to inspect implementation of major development, anti-epidemic policies

(Xinhua)    09:58, September 12, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, plans to conduct an inspection to ensure the implementation of major policies ranging from COVID-19 prevention and control to different aspects of economic development.

The inspection, scheduled for mid- and late October, will be performed on site in 14 provincial-level regions and at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Inspectors will focus on the implementation of policies aimed at stabilizing employment, improving people's living standards, supporting market entities, expanding domestic demand, stabilizing foreign trade and investment, and improving the business environment through further reforms in streamlining administration and delegating power.

The inspection will also stress COVID-19 prevention and control in the autumn and winter, as well as the fishing ban in the Yangtze River basin. 

