Chinese President Xi Jinping presented medals to four individuals, including China’s renowned respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan, for their outstanding contributions to the country’s fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sept. 8.

In sharp contrast, a tired-looking Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was forced to refute conspiracy theories on Fox News Live, explaining to the public that there are no political choices for coronavirus vaccines.

On the same day, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. exceeded 6.5 million, along with about 200,000 deaths and 24,000 new cases.

In China, society respects science and gives scientists due respect and honor. Confronted by the unknown virus, China has followed science during the whole process of its response to COVID-19, in everything from the government’s decisions and command, diagnosis and treatment of patients to technical research and social governance.

Thanks to the effective promotion of knowledge about epidemic prevention, even kids in kindergartens understand the importance of washing hands frequently and wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus. This is also the result of the fact that the government has long encouraged respect for science and common sense.

In the U.S., basic common sense in epidemic prevention has been labeled as conspiracy, and anti-intellectualism prevails. For example, some suspect the metal strips in medical masks as being 5G antennas for monitoring.

In another extreme case, a “pastor” was invited onto a TV program during which he “executed judgment” on COVID-19. What a ridiculous performance!

There have been calls for the arrest of Bill Gates on social media tagged #ArrestBillGates in America, with posters suspecting that he wanted to use coronavirus vaccines to implant tracking devices in people.

In the face of the most extensive global pandemic to afflict humanity in a century, almost all scientists around the world have upheld the tenets of science and followed their conscience. They quickly carried out genetic analyses, devoted themselves to vaccine research at the earliest possible time, and took every opportunity to spread basic knowledge of epidemic prevention, unwilling to get involved in some Western politicians’ dirty politics.

However, this intention seems to be the “original sin” of some scientists. Dr. Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of medical journal The Lancet, has been calling on all countries to take the coronavirus seriously through various channels since the COVID-19 outbreak. Unfortunately, he has become unpopular among major Western media due to his praise of China’s epidemic response in several interviews.

Things were even worse for Fauci. A national hero in the Bush and Obama administrations, he was threatened with dismissal by the White House. Under the instigation of some Republican politicians, he has been attacked on American social media, with some users even demanding that Fauci be expelled from the U.S.

One Chinese netizen wittily commented on Chinese social media, “Studying medicine can’t save the U.S.”

We do not gloat at America’s current COVID-19 situation, and will never do that, because every Chinese knows that all human beings are in a community with a shared future, that no country can tackle major crises on its own and cooperation and solidarity are the only way for mankind to overcome crises.

Certain politicians in the U.S. would do well to stop playing their political tricks, cherish people’s lives, and return to the right track of respecting science and scientists.