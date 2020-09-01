"Belt and Road" Culture & Tourism Promotion Exhibition held online

The Beijing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries held a "Belt and Road" Culture & Tourism Promotion Exhibition (online) at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services on Aug. 30, 2020, as part of efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges between Chinese and foreign non-governmental organizations along the Belt and Road route, enhance people-to-people communication, and promote tourism development in various countries.

The ASEAN-China Center, embassies and organizations of 14 countries, including Argentina, Cambodia, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Africa and Thailand, participated in the exhibition.

The exhibition allows visitors to enjoy the unique charm of the countries along the Belt and Road route without leaving home, through nearly 1,000 photos and 37 videos showcasing the picturesque natural scenery, unique cultural history and colorful customs of these countries.

Connecting the hearts and minds of the people is the humanistic basis for the construction of the "Belt and Road". This exhibition offers an opportunity for people of all countries along the Belt and Road route to learn from each other online.