Open call for int'l cultural, tourism projects along Belt and Road starts

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has initiated an open call for major international cooperation projects of cultural and tourism industries along the Belt and Road.

Projects from six areas, such as projects to develop digital travel, to strengthen creative design, to promote tourism performing arts and to boost talent training, will be supported.

The ministry will provide enterprises, which own selected projects, with assistance in a variety of aspects including investment and building platforms.