Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Open call for int'l cultural, tourism projects along Belt and Road starts

(Xinhua)    09:24, July 12, 2020

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has initiated an open call for major international cooperation projects of cultural and tourism industries along the Belt and Road.

Projects from six areas, such as projects to develop digital travel, to strengthen creative design, to promote tourism performing arts and to boost talent training, will be supported.

The ministry will provide enterprises, which own selected projects, with assistance in a variety of aspects including investment and building platforms.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York