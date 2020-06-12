1st meeting of China-Sri Lanka Belt and Road Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism held

The China-Sri Lanka Belt and Road Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and main political parties of Sri Lanka has been established, with the first meeting of the mechanism held via video conference on June 11.

Song Tao, minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, and leaders of People's Front, United National Party, Sri Lanka Freedom Party, and People's United Front of Sri Lanka attended and addressed the event with the theme of “building the Belt and Road Initiative and promoting economy and people’s livelihood.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reached an important consensus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation during their recent phone call, Song said.

He added that the CPC is ready to work with Sri Lankan political parties to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen the exchange of experience in state governance, consolidate the political foundation and public support for China-Sri Lanka ties, promote bilateral cooperation in all areas and contribute to the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The meeting also approved a joint initiative of the political parties of China and Sri Lanka to support the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.