China highlights cooperation on COVID-19 in Belt and Road projects

(Xinhua)    08:43, August 18, 2020

China will enhance cooperation with Belt and Road countries in the fight against COVID-19 to ensure that construction of the initiative moves forward with little disruption, a spokesperson said Monday.

To curb the impact of COVID-19 on the overseas projects of the Belt and Road Initiative, China has made arrangements in areas ranging from experience sharing to logistic support, according to Meng Wei, spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner.

Prioritizing the safety and health of people working on overseas projects, China will monitor the development of the epidemic in various countries, devise tailored prevention and control measures, share its experience in fighting the novel coronavirus, and provide anti-epidemic aid as its capacity allows, she said.

China will also assist people who have come back to China during the epidemic, helping them return to their overseas posts, while stepping up efforts to make employment in overseas projects more localized, she said.

Transactions involving foreign exchange and overseas renminbi business will be streamlined, along with stronger financial support for the overseas projects, she added.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

