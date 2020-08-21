Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's investment in B&R countries up 28.9 percent

(Xinhua)    10:41, August 21, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial direct investments in countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) stood at 10.27 billion U.S. dollars in the first seven months, up by 28.9 percent year on year, data showed on Thursday.

The investments accounted for 17 percent of China's total non-financial outbound direct investments in the same period, up by 4.5 percentage points year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

In terms of foreign contracted projects, Chinese enterprises have signed new contracts worth 67.18 billion U.S. dollars in countries along the B&R in the Jan.-July period.

The new contract value accounts for 55.2 percent of China's foreign contracted projects in the same period.

The completed turnover of foreign contracted projects in B&R countries was 40.43 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 57.8 percent of the country's total.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York