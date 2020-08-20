Villagers enjoy better lives in Qinghai after moving to poverty-relief relocation site

Thanks to the poverty-relief relocation program, people in Qiezha village, Niandi township of Gonghe county, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Qinghai province, have seen significant improvements in their living standards.

In 2017, 101 poor households from remote areas in the village moved to a poverty-relief relocation site equipped with an activity center, a clinic, a kindergarten and a cultural plaza in the county’s Chengbei New Area. As it is closer to the county’s downtown area, villagers are now also able to find more channels of employment.

The village was a registered impoverished village blighted by harsh, poor conditions and weak infrastructure.