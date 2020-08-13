China speeds up assets return in criminal cases pertinent to poverty relief

China's law enforcement authorities have issued rules to expedite the return of assets in criminal cases to improve the efficacy of the use of poverty relief funds.

According to rules issued by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and the Ministry of Public Security, assets in criminal cases in the poverty relief area should be returned within five working days to relevant individuals or organizations after law enforcement departments have approved them.

Assets with clear ownership should be returned quickly if they do not harm the interests of other parties, affect the further handling of cases, or meet objections from the suspects, defendants, and parties of interest, according to the rules.

Assets that cannot be stored for a long time, or with fluctuating market prices, can be put on sale or auction with the consent of their owners and approval from law enforcement authorities, read the rules.