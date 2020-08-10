SASAC launches livestream show to promote specialty produce in deeply impoverished areas

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council launched a livestream show to promote specialty produce in areas suffering extreme poverty on August 8, contributing to poverty alleviation through boosting consumption.

Photo shows a scene from a livestream show

During the webcast, staff members responsible for poverty alleviation from eight of China’s centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including China National Offshore Oil Corporation and State Grid Corporation of China, advertised agricultural products from their designated poor counties and cities.

The show was watched over 3.8 million times in more than 4 hours, and recorded a transaction volume of over 11 million yuan in 5 hours.

SASAC has placed great importance on poverty alleviation in deeply impoverished areas, and has urged them to focus on key poverty alleviation missions and offer greater support in this regard.

So far, 62 of 79 counties in areas of extreme poverty designated for poverty alleviation by 34 central SOEs have been lifted out of poverty.

According to incomplete statistics, central SOEs have offered 6.4 billion yuan in funds to these 79 counties, vigorously promoting the development of featured industries and improvement in infrastructure, living standards, and ecological environment in the deeply impoverished areas.