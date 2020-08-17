Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 17, 2020
Sales of China's anti-poverty products exceed 100 bln yuan

(Xinhua)    16:51, August 17, 2020

Sales of products from China's poverty-stricken areas have topped 102.7 billion yuan (about 14.8 billion U.S. dollars) this year amid the country's consumption-powered poverty reduction efforts, official data showed.

The amount was generated by over 76,000 products from the country's 22 central and western provinces, showed the latest data from the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

Nine provincial-level regions in east China purchased products worth 26.4 billion yuan from impoverished areas, said the office.

In the future, prior guarantees will be given to related products and industries of 52 counties yet to be lifted out of poverty, according to the office.

Chinese authorities have called for enhanced efforts to aid poverty reduction by promoting online and offline consumption of products from poor areas.

