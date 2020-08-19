Impact of epidemic, disasters on poverty relief must be curbed: official

Hu Chunhua, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the State Council leading group on poverty alleviation and development, presides over a meeting of the leading group in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Hu Chunhua, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday urged efforts to curb the impact of COVID-19 and recent disasters on the country's poverty alleviation work.

Hu, also chief of the State Council leading group on poverty alleviation and development, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the leading group in Beijing.

Hu called for enhanced monitoring of hidden dangers and underpinning disaster relief measures to fully support the post-disaster recovery of production while further aiding the poverty-stricken people affected by disasters.

Meanwhile, employment should be secured for poor migrant laborers, while more efforts should be made to broaden the sales channels of poverty alleviation products to further promote consumption-powered poverty reduction, he said.

All relevant departments and localities should strengthen the measures and do a solid job in all tasks, Hu urged.