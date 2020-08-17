Hainan Airlines unveils FTP-themed liveries

Hainan Airlines of HNA Group Co., Ltd. unveiled designs with the theme of Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan FTP) on a Boeing 737 (B-6063) and a Boeing 787 (B-1540) on Aug. 13, in Haikou, capital of Hainan province in south China.

The two planes not only serve the purpose of transporting passengers and air cargo, but will showcase Hainan FTP to the world and demonstrate its vision.

The designs, whose main colors are derived from the Hainan FTP logo, bring together a number of elements, such as the pattern of the brocades worn by the local Li ethnic group, logos and images of Hainan FTP, the Long March carrier rocket, and Boao Hope City. Many other iconic elements of Hainan, such as the Haikou Shiji Bridge, Yangpu port, Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex, coconut trees, waves, and Bougainvillea glabra, are also included in the design.

These elements are a manifestation of the island province’s vitality and innovation, as well as its achievements in modernization and ecological civilization. Together with the slogan, these images serve as an invitation letter to investors and talents from around the world.