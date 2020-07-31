Hainan reports surge in duty-free shopping after policy upgrade

China's island province of Hainan has recorded 2.22 billion yuan (about 317.45 million U.S. dollars) in duty-free shopping by tourists from July 1 to 27, up 234.19 percent from the same period last year, the General Administration of Customs said Thursday.

During the period, about 281,000 tourists visited the island, up 42.71 percent year on year.

Starting from July 1, Hainan has increased its annual tax-free shopping quota from 30,000 yuan to 100,000 yuan per person each year.

The range of duty-free goods has also expanded, growing from 38 categories to 45, while the previous tax-free limit of 8,000 yuan for a single product has been lifted.

China released a master plan in early June on building the southern island province into a globally influential free trade port.