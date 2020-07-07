Hainan accelerates construction work of expansion project of Haikou Meilan Int'l Airport

Photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows the Terminal 2 of the second phase of the Haikou Meilan International Airport expansion project in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province. South China's island province Hainan is accelerating the construction work of the expansion project of Haikou Meilan International Airport to serve the development of its free trade port. The key works of the project has been completed recently. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)