Hainan free trade port inks 35 key investment deals

HAIKOU, June 14 (Xinhua) -- South China's Hainan Free Trade Port has inked 35 key investment projects, including eight foreign-funded ones as the province attracts investors at home and abroad with its opening-up.

An on-site and online signing ceremony for the projects was held in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province on Saturday, with the total value surpassing 6.4 billion yuan (about 903 million U.S. dollars). They cover free trade port construction, industrial development and public services.

French energy giant EDF, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and China Eastern Airlines were among the participating enterprises.

On June 1, China released a master plan for the Hainan Free Trade Port, aiming to build the whole of Hainan Island into a globally influential high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.