Hainan's actual use of foreign investment doubles in H1

Driven by the policy of a free trade port, the actual use of foreign investment in China's southern island province of Hainan continues to grow rapidly, statistics show.

From January to June, actual utilized foreign capital reached 319 million U.S. dollars, nearly doubling the figure last year, the provincial department of commerce said. During the same period, 203 new foreign-funded enterprises were set up in Hainan, up 24.54 percent year on year.

The new foreign-funded enterprises are from 30 countries and regions, the department said.

Since the beginning of this year, Hainan has taken multiple measures to facilitate foreign investment.

On June 1, China released a master plan for the Hainan free trade port, aiming to build the southern island province into a globally-influential high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.