CCECC holds 'Cloud Open Day' on Lagos-Ibadan Railway Project

An open day event was held by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), which is affiliated with China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), on July 24 to brief international audiences on the progress of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway project and the life of workers there from a 360-degree multifaceted perspective.

Themed "Working Together for Connected Future", the event was presented with vlog and cloud livestreaming.

(Project site of Lagos-Ibadan Railway)

The first double-track railway in West Africa to adopt Chinese standards, the 156-kilometer railway starts from Lagos, the commercial hub and port city of Nigeria, and ends in the country's northeastern city of Ibadan.

The railway is expected to be put into operation this year. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities within two hours, ease traffic congestion, facilitate the transportation of commodities in Lagos, and promote economic development of cities along the railway line.

The railway station of Lagos, which is designed to accommodate up to 6,000 passengers, will be the largest in West Africa.

Yakubu Adogie, an external liaison officer with the project, introduced it and guided international viewers on a virtual tour around the entrance hall and dispatch center of Lagos Railway Station.

The railway line opened to the public for free in a trial operation during the holidays from Christmas of 2019 to the New Year of 2020, and made a deep impression on local passengers, according to Li Depeng, an engineer with the project.