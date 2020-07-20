China moves faster to resume railway construction

China has been accelerating railway construction amid its ongoing efforts of epidemic prevention and control, and will open another 2,300 km of high-speed rail lines by the end of the year, which will make people’s traveling more convenient and bolster economic development.

(Photo/Xinhua)

For the first half of the year, 115 large and medium-sized infrastructure projects under construction nationwide have fully resumed work, with over 600,000 people participating in over 8,000 construction sites.

Fixed-asset investment in national railway projects stood at 325.8 billion yuan (about $46.5 billion), up by 1.2 percent year-on-year.

Since the end of May, six new lines across the country, including two new high-speed lines, have opened. By July 1, there have been 1,178 km of railway lines put into operation, with 605 km of high-speed rail lines.

These lines have added more convenience to transportation, while facilitating the flow of personnel, materials, and information.

The country is expected to start construction of a total of 22 projects in 2020 with investment exceeding 500 billion yuan (over $71 billion).

Creating more jobs, the development of the railway industry will boost relevant industries including construction, electronics, mechanical engineering and the information industry.