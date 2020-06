A journalist reports at the launching ceremony of the construction of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 5, 2020. Construction on a new high-speed railway linking Shanghai and the neighboring cities of Suzhou and Huzhou was launched on Friday. The railway, with a designed top speed of 350 km per hour, is a key project for the Yangtze River Delta to further boost regional integration. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)