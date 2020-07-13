Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
Chinese railway engineers develop a smart solution to change rail sleepers

(People's Daily Online)    09:12, July 13, 2020
Chinese railway engineers develop a smart solution to change rail sleepers
(Photo/WeChat account of chineserailways)

A robot that could automatically change rail sleepers has been developed by engineers with the Liuzhou section of China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. in Liuzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

To facilitate the work of the device on bridges and in tunnels, the railway company also introduced a maintenance train.

The vehicle, together with the robot and 18 maintenance workers, have the ability to change, recycle and transport the rail sleepers in an intelligent way.

These new developments could replace more than 400 rail sleepers in an hour, the equivalent to the efficiency of 600 people in three hours.


