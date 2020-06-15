China develops innovative plant oil-driven traction transformer for railways

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed a new type of innovative plant oil-driven traction transformer for railway use, according to the China Railway Group Limited.

The traction transformer is innovative in saving energy, ensuring safety and protecting the environment as it uses plant oil and a new core structure in its design, according to the company.

Most of the current traction transformers of China's electric railway use mineral insulating oil, which may lead to environmental pollution in the case of leaks. And the traditional pile-type core structures of the traction transformers may cause electromagnetic loss and reduce power supply efficiency.

The new traction transformer, jointly developed by the China Railway Electrification Engineering Group Co., Ltd. and the China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co., Ltd., has passed the appraisal of the China Electrotechnical Society. Enditem