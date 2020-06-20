Senior Chinese lawmakers meet during top legislature's session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a chairpersons' meeting of the 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Friday during the top legislature's session.

The meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting heard reports of deliberations on multiple drafts and bills, including a draft law on administrative discipline for government employees, a draft revision to the Archives Law, and a draft revision to the Law on the People's Armed Police Force.

The meeting decided to submit documents proposed to be voted on to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.