China's commitment to cooperation, solidarity with Africa displayed in their anti-epidemic fight, experts say

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China has shown its full commitment to responsibility, as well as cooperation and solidarity with the African continent in their joint combat against the COVID-19 pandemic, some African scholars and experts have said.

While chairing the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 through video link on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on China and Africa to defeat the novel coronavirus with solidarity and cooperation, as well as to work together to build a China-Africa community of health for all and take their comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership to a greater height.

China has been actively shouldering its international responsibilities and obligations, said Nasser Bouchiba, president of the Africa-China Cooperation Association for Development in Morocco, after watching Xi's speech.

Xi's four points in his keynote speech bear far-reaching significance and exemplify China's spirit of openness, cooperation and shared future, he said, adding that the cooperation between China and Africa will help African countries improve their public health systems and push their cooperation, particular in the medical field, to a new height.

Rasha Kamal, professor of the Chinese language at Egypt's Ain Shams University, told Xinhua that China helped to bring about a practical medical cooperation with African countries, and the image of China as a cooperating country was outstanding.

The China expert said the pandemic also revealed that the Chinese model of common interest is not just limited to economic cooperation but can be extended to medical and humanitarian aid.

China always acts with responsibility in dealing with Africa's developing countries, he added.

Gaeimelwe Goitsemang, permanent secretary of Botswana's Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation, said that "the Chinese government's contribution to Botswana's health system is quite significant."

"China has been cooperating a lot with Botswana in the health sector. We have a number of Chinese medical workers deployed at different health facilities across the country," he said.

"We will continue to broaden the scope of cooperation between ourselves and China through exploring possible areas with a view to deepening different types of partnerships," he added.

China has so far sent medical supplies to over 50 African countries and the African Union, dispatched medical experts to the continent, and held several video conferences to share its anti-epidemic experience.

China will offer more assistance to African countries in the fight against COVID-19, and continue to do all in its power to offer support, according to the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released earlier this month by China's State Council Information Office.

Ismael Buchanan, a senior lecturer of political science at the University of Rwanda, said that in the face of global economic challenges, China has supported the African economies to achieve sustainable social and economic development.

"Indeed, African countries should join hands with the Chinese government to combat COVID-19 as a united and strong force, because strong cooperation will help to end this pandemic," he said.

Collaborations were crucial when it comes to tackling global problems, said Professor Somadoda Fikeni of the University of South Africa.

"There has never been a period in human history where multilateralism has become important," the political analyst said. "It's the best and last way of solving some of our most pressing challenges."