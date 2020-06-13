Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 13, 2020
China opposes U.S. restrictions on Chinese students

(Xinhua)    10:47, June 13, 2020

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Friday denounced the U.S. restrictions on Chinese students, saying that China "firmly opposes politicizing and stigmatizing the normal exchanges of international students."

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said the restrictive measures taken by the United States contradicted what its leaders had said on many public occasions that Chinese students are welcomed in the United States.

China urges the United States to return to rational thinking, respect public opinions and do things that are conducive to mutual exchanges and understanding between the two peoples, said the spokesperson.

"We will continue to support exchange of students between China and the United States and welcome students from other countries, the United States included, to study in China," the spokesperson said. 

