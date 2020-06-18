US should stop using Xinjiang to interfere in China's internal affairs: top diplomat

China strongly criticized the Xinjiang-related bill signed by the United States on Wednesday, urging Washington to respect Beijing's efforts to fight terrorism, safeguard stability and eradicate radicalization, top diplomat Yang Jiechi told the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as they met in Hawaii.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, asked the US to stop applying double standards on anti-terrorism issues and stop using Xinjiang-related issues as the excuse to interfere in China's internal affairs, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

In a statement issued on the ministry's website on Thursday, Zhao said that in talks with Pompeo, Yang also articulated China's attitudes toward developing China-US relations as well as its positions on important and sensitive issues relating to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Noting that cooperation is the only correct choice for both sides, Yang said China is committed to working with the US to develop a bilateral relationship featuring non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

In the meanwhile, China is dedicated to firmly safeguarding its own sovereignty, security and development interests, he said.

China hopes that the US will meet China half way, implement the important consensus reached by leaders of both countries, and push bilateral ties back to the track based on coordination, cooperation and stability, Yang added.

Regarding issues concerning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Yang said that Hong Kong affairs, including establishing the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, are purely China's domestic affairs and China was determined to proceed with the national security legislation for Hong Kong.

Yang said that China resolutely objected the words and deeds of the US on interfering in Hong Kong affairs as well as the G7 statement on Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, foreign ministers of the G7 countries, including Pompeo, issued a statement calling on China not to follow through with the Hong Kong legislation.

China urged the US to respect China's sovereignty, observe the legislation in an objective and fair manner, and stop interference in Hong Kong affairs in any form, Yang said.

The top diplomat also noted that the one-China principle is the political foundation for China-US relations, vowing China's firm resolution and will to safeguard its core interests.

China asked the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and handle Taiwan-related issues in a prudent and appropriate manner, Yang said.