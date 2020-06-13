BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The United States should take concrete actions to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States at a summit meeting two years ago and respond to the DPRK's legitimate concerns on development and security, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing when answering questions regarding the two-year anniversary of the first DPRK-U.S. summit meeting in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

"The DPRK and the United States are the main parties to the Korean Peninsula issue," Hua said, noting that leaders of the two countries had their first meeting two years ago in Singapore and reached consensus on establishing a new type of DPRK-U.S. relationship, building a peace mechanism on the Peninsula and realizing complete denuclearization on the Peninsula.

"Regrettably, however, the consensus has not been effectively implemented and the DPRK-U.S. talks have come to a deadlock," she said.

Although there are many reasons, China believes that the main sticking point is that the DPRK's legitimate concerns have not been given due attention and resolved, and the denuclearization measures taken by the DPRK have not been responded to accordingly, Hua added.

Hua said maintaining communication and dialogue between the DPRK and the United States is important for resolving their differences and advancing the settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.

"At the same time, building mutual trust and breaking the impasse on the Peninsula requires concrete actions. They need to not only talk the talk, but also walk the walk," Hua said.

She said the U.S. side should take concrete actions to implement the consensus reached by the two leaders, respond to the DPRK's legitimate concerns on development and security, and safeguard the hard-won situation of amelioration and dialogue on the Korean Peninsula.

"China stands ready to continue playing a constructive role in the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue," Hua said.