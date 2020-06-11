Commentary: What drives China's strategic achievements in fighting COVID-19?

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A white paper on China's fight against COVID-19 has made clear that the country's major strategic achievements in fighting the virus are a result of the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and joint efforts made by the people.

Nothing can be achieved without the strong leadership of the CPC, which made correct decisions rapidly in response to the crisis, stressing a people-oriented governance philosophy and well-established mechanisms of organization and operation.

The country has adopted the most thorough and rigorous prevention and control measures against COVID-19 with an unprecedented scale of quarantine and isolation, said the white paper "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" released recently by the State Council Information Office.

There was no delay or cover-up in the Chinese government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country has kept its citizens and the international community informed on the development of the epidemic in a responsible, transparent and open manner.

Temporary hospitals were set up at full speed and medical resources across the country were mobilized. All COVID-19 patients, confirmed or suspected, received state subsidies for any medical bills not covered by medical insurance or the medical assistance fund.

Millions of Chinese medical workers have fought the epidemic around the clock, risking their lives to save every patient.

As a result, the cure rate for COVID-19 has reached over 94 percent on the Chinese mainland, while more than 3,000 COVID-19 patients over the age of 80 have been cured in Hubei, the Chinese province hardest hit by the epidemic.

Chinese citizens have also responded with discipline and devotion, while millions of people offered to work as volunteers.

Some 4 million Chinese community workers were working in around 650,000 urban and rural communities, taking body temperatures, screening for infection and sanitizing neighborhoods, said the white paper.

Science and technology have played an important role in China's fight against COVID-19, during which scientific and technical innovations, including big data and artificial intelligence, were applied.

As COVID-19 spreads across the world, China has intensified its international cooperation under the philosophy of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

China had sent 29 medical expert teams to 27 countries and offered assistance to 150 countries and four international organizations as of May 31. It also decided to make any China-made COVID-19 vaccine a global public good when it is ready for application.

Looking ahead, China will continue to offer help and share experience with the international community to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.